    18:58, 16 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Boxing Federation: We still have to work with AIBA, including future Olympic Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation commented on the controversial judging decision in the Olympic fight in the 91 kg weight class, where Kazakhstani Vasily Levit and Russian Evgeny Tishchenko faced each other.

    As earlier reported, Russian Evgeny Tishchenko won the fight by a unanimous decision, Kazakhstani Vasily Levit became a silver medal winner.

    "As well as all the people of Kazakhstan we watched the fight between Vasily Levit and Evgeny Tishchenko. Obviously, we supported and rooted for him. We thought that Vasily won the fight, but the judges' decision was different. As the AIBA President said, the judges' decision had to be respected. In accordance with the AIBA rules, appeals for reconsideration of the judges' decision cannot be submitted," Chairman of the Judges Committee of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Aslan Igubayev told to Kazinform.

    He noted that the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation was a part of the AIBA system, which controls all national federations.

    "We cannot do more than we have the right for. We still have to work with the AIBA including future Olympic Games, world and Asian championships. Therefore, we have to observe the rules of the AIBA," he added.

     

     

