Kazakhstan braces for disturbed weather August 8-10

An unstable weather will be in force in Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, thunderstorms, squally winds and hail are predicted in all region of the country on August 8-10.

The West Kazakhstan region is set to experience the most intense showers. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in the northwest, north and center of Kazakhstan. A meteorological forecast indicates the rainfall in the East Kazakhstan as well. Gusty wind will pound most parts of the country.

Southern Kazakhstan is expected to observe elevated temperatures, reaching +38°С +45°С.

Meteorologists warn of the possibility of gradual decrease in temperature to +15°С +22 °C in the north and northwest parts of the country.