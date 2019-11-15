Kazakhstan braces for inclement weather on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday. Fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

Parts of Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Chances of blizzard and black ice will be high in Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.