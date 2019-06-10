EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    00:58, 10 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan braces for rainy Monday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather accompanied by rainfall will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 10. Only the west and southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is expected in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    High fire hazard will linger in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!