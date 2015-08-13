EN
    08:00, 13 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan braces for rainy Thursday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be gripped by rains with thunderstorms, hail and bleak wind.

    Fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan and only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions. Hail is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be blanketed by dust storm. High fire hazard is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

