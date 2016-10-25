EN
Trends:
    08:11, 25 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan braces for snowy Tuesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Chances of precipitation will be low in western and southern Kazakhstan. Fog, stiff wind and blizzard are expected in some areas of the country, according to Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard may hit Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions of black ice.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
