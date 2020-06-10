Kazakhstan braces for sudden change in weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers and lower temperature are forecast for northern and central Kazakhstan on June 11-13, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, dry and hot weather conditions and temperature as high as +26,+34°C are expected in northern and central Kazakhstan on June 11.

However, a northern cyclone will dramatically change the situation in those parts of Kazakhstan on June 12-13 bringing occasional showers, gusty winds and lower temperature. The mercury is predicted go as low as +20, +29°C.