Kazakhstan braces for three-day cold snap

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, blizzard and gusty winds are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on February 15-17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that heavy snowfall, blizzard and strong gusty winds will hit most regions of the country in three upcoming days. Chances of precipitation will be high in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan, especially in the mountainous areas.



In its statement Kazhydromet confirmed that the cold snap is shifting from the northwestern parts of the European part of Russia and will stay on the territory of Kazakhstan for a couple of days.