Kazakhstan, Brazil discuss cooperation prospects in different areas

At the invitation of the Brazilian side, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov visited the Federative Republic of Brazil to conduct the sixth political consultations, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Eduardo Paes Saboia, current aspects of bilateral relations, the global agenda, as well as multilateral interaction on issues of mutual support for initiatives and candidates within international organizations were discussed.

Noting the high dynamics and intensity of the foreign policy agendas of the heads of both states, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Brazil Lula da Silva, aimed at solving pressing international problems, interest was expressed in coordinating the efforts of the countries of the global south.

To give further impetus to political dialogue and economic cooperation, the parties emphasized the importance of organizing cross-visits at the highest and high levels, strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and intensifying trade and investment cooperation with the involvement of the capabilities of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council.

The parties agreed to speed up the approval of a number of bilateral documents, and also welcomed the expansion of the institution of Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Brazil.

The heads of delegations expressed satisfaction with the desire of the foreign ministries of the two countries to maintain regular and close contacts across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. The next seventh round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries will take place in Astana.

During his stay in the Brazilian capital, Kairat Umarov held meetings with members of the Kazakhstan-Brazil parliamentary friendship group led by Senator Esperidiao Amin and Deputy Claudio Cajado, Advisor to the President of Brazil on International Affairs Ambassador Audo Faleiro, Director of international affairs department of the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI) Frederico Lamego, Director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) Ambassador Ruy Pereira, Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan and candidates in Brazil, as well as President of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) Silvia Maria Fonseca Massruha. In addition, at the invitation of the Brazilian side, Umarov spoke at the Round Table, dedicated to Central Asia for the first time, at the Rio Branco Diplomatic Academy of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The Brazilian side highly appreciated the visit of the official delegation of Kazakhstan, which gave new impetus to the intensification of bilateral relations between the states.