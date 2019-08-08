Kazakhstan, Brazil discuss important aspects of management in diplomacy

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Nurlan Seitimov, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, who arrived in Brazil on a working visit, held bilateral meetings there.

For instance, he met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Brazil, Ambassador Claudia Buzzi, and Gisela Padovan, Director of the Rio Branco Institute (Brazilian Diplomatic Academy) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, as well as adopted the Action Plan for 2020-2021 on the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Rio Branco Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

During the meeting in Itamaraty, the parties, noting friendly relationships between Kazakhstan and Brazil, commended the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and discussed the prospects for its further development, including by maintaining a regular political dialogue at a high level. Having voiced the tasks assigned to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, in particular in terms of attracting investment and export promotion, enhancing agroindustrial and tourism potential of the country, the Executive Secretary enquired about the role of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry in promoting the country's foreign economic policy.

Buzzi agreed that issues of promoting economic initiatives today occupy a special place in the foreign policy of states, noting that similar goals are set for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. Apart from economic topics, Ambassador Buzzi also informed about the organizational activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Brazil abroad.

Expressing gratitude to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry for supporting the training of the Kazakhstan diplomats, Seitimov confirmed his interest in continuing the practice of sending diplomats to one-year study courses at the Rio Branco Institute, including for improving language skills. Speaking with the head of the Brazilian Diplomatic Academy, the Executive Secretary emphasized that strengthening human resources capacity-building is a priority for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. «We pay great attention to the issue of diplomats’ training. We hope that the Action Plan adopted today for the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between our academies will contribute to further building up the bilateral partnership, bringing the two cultures closer together», - concluded Seitimov.

The Director General of the Rio Branco Institutepointing out academic achievements of Kazakh students, affirmed that the Brazilian side is also interested in active collaboration with its Kazakh counterpart. «There is geographical distance between our countries and the cultural differences resulting from this, however, in my opinion, close cooperation in the educational sphere as part of diplomats’ training contributes to overcoming these barriers», - the Brazilian diplomat took note.

In accordance with the Action Plan for 2017-2019 on the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Rio Branco Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil in 2018 one Kazakh specialist completed a one-year training program at the Rio Branco Institute, while as of January 2019 a second student began her training.