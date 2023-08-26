Kazakhstan, Brazil expand trade and investment relations

SAO PAOLO. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov during his working visit to Brazil took part in the round table on Brazil-Kazakhstan: investment and trade opportunities held for representatives of business communities and economic associations, Kazinform reports via the MFA.

Representatives of Brazilian companies, including the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CNC), the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Association of Fruit Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas), the Confederation of Agricultural Producers and Livestock Breeders (CNA), the Association of Beef Exporters (ABIEC), the Embraer aircraft manufacturer, the food Minerva foods, mining company Vale and others participated in the event.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Brazil in cooperation with the InvestSP Investment Promotion Agency and the Administration of the State of Sao Paulo.

The participants exchanged views on the issues of increasing the supply of goods from Kazakhstan to Brazil. Representatives of Kazakh companies made presentations and discussed the possibilities of further cooperation with Brazilian companies. The presentation of the representative of Kazakh Invest NC JSC Galymzhan Mataev on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, diversification of transport routes and supply chains has attracted great interest of participants. At the end of the round table Kazakh Invest NC JSC and the Brazilian Association of Economic Lawyers BGI Brazil signed a memorandum of cooperation.

In addition, Kairat Umarov held a meeting with the Vice President of the National Industrial Confederation (CNI) Gilberto Petri for discussing the implementation of the agreements reached following the II meeting of the Kazakh-Brazilian Business Council, held in Astana on April 13 this year. The Brazilian side also presented a number of new projects that may be of some interest to Kazakh companies.

At the end of his visit, Kairat Umarov took part in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Sao Paulo. The event was attended by representatives of state bodies, political, civil and business circles of Brazil, as well as by local media.