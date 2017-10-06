Kazakhstan, Brazil hold political consultations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Head of the Department of Central, South Asia and Oceania under Brazil's Foreign Ministry, Ary Quintella met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Director of the Department of the Americas of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Bulat Sugurbayev to discuss the issues of bilateral agenda, MFA press service reports.

Receiving the honored guest, Deputy Minister Ashikbayev noted Kazakhstan's readiness to build mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation with Brazil and maintain a comprehensive political dialogue. He stressed that the leadership of both states' Foreign Offices is interested in further exchange of visits and expressed confidence that the talks in Astana would be a good continuation of the discussions held during his visit to Brazil on May 5, 2017.

During their meeting, Ary Quintella and Bulat Sugurbayev made special emphasis on the need to intensify business ties, increase bilateral trade, as well as to expand inter-parliamentary contacts between Kazakhstan and Brazil.



The sides also exchanged views on strengthening partnership in a multilateral format, noted the prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the EAEU and MERCOSUR.

The Brazilian side was invited to cooperate in the implementation of a number of projects such as the Astana International Financial Center, International park of IT start-ups, the Center for the Development of Green Technologies, that will be established in the Kazakh capital on the basis of EXPO-2017.

As part of the consultations, the parties signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Institutes of Metrology of Kazakhstan and Brazil.