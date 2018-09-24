Kazakhstan, Brazil mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - September 22 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil. On the occasion of the anniversary, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Brazil Michel Temer exchanged congratulatory letters, in which they noted that over a quarter of a century our countries have built relationships of trust based on friendship and mutual understanding. Stressing both countries' commitment to peace, multilateralism and sustainable development, the Kazakh and Brazilian Heads of State expressed their strong belief in further fruitful cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On the eve of the anniversary, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Brazil also exchanged congratulations. Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted that Brazil is Kazakhstan's key partner in South America, emphasizing that our countries share common positions and approaches on many issues of international peace and security, including non-proliferation and disarmament. Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes confirmed that, despite the geographical distance, there is a great deal that unites us, highlighting that both Brazil and Kazakhstan are large developing countries with vibrant economies and multiethnic and multicultural societies. Foreign Ministers expressed their confidence in further successful cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, energy, agriculture, tourism, innovations, which will open new opportunities for the prosperity of both countries.



Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil were established on September 22, 1993. The historical exchange of visits at the level of Heads of State in 2007 and 2009 has resulted in mutual opening of embassies, the establishment of the mechanism of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and the enhancement of interaction at other levels. Signing of interstate Agreements on Mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, on Extradition and on Transfer of sentenced persons in June 2018 in Astana has expanded bilateral legal framework of the two countries. Since September 2016, holders of national passports of Kazakhstan and Brazil enjoy visa-free regime.