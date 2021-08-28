EN
    13:11, 28 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan breaks historic record for medal at 2020 Paralympics

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh judoka Temirzhan Daulet beat Georgia’s Georgi Kaldani in the men’s 73 kg semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

    Reaching the finals Temirzhan Daulet guaranteed Kazakhstan at least silver.

    The final bout is set to be held at 13:00 Astana time. Qazsport TV Channel is to broadcast it live.

    Besides, another Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev grabbed silver in the men’s 60 kg event and Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

    Thus, Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in a total, one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

    Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


    Kazakhstan Sport Paralympic Games
