Kazakhstan brings back mask mandate at hospitals

The acting state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan signed a decree On preventive medical and sanitary epidemiological measures to prevent the spread of flu, acute respiratory viral infections and coronavirus (COVID-19) for the 2024-2025 epidemic season, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The decree reinstates mask mandates for medical workers at medical facilities and flu vaccination starting from September 15. It stipulates the readiness of all medical organizations to receive patients diagnosed with flu, acute respiratory viral infections and coronavirus during the epidemiolocal season and imposes wearing masks.

It is decided that an examination room for patients with symptoms of flu and acute respiratory viral infections should be organized and equipped at the medical facilities. It provides the necessary temperature requirements at the medical facilities.

Pregnant women and children from birth to 1 year old with flu, acute respiratory viral infections and COVID symptoms should be treated first at home.

It is recommended to shift to online classes if 30% of pupils are infected with acute respiratory viral infections.

The medical assistance department of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry is tasked to monitor bed occupancy at hospitals and deploy more amid the rise in cases.

The decree was brought into force on August 16, 2024.