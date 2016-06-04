Kazakhstan building new sea port similar to Baku port

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is building a new port on the Caspian shore, which will be similar to Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port, Gosman Amrin, deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry, told reporters June 3 in Baku.

"The new Kuryk port, which is being built near the Aktau port, will be similar to [Azerbaijan's] Alat port," said Amrin. "An Azerbaijani delegation has already been there and has got acquainted with the construction process."

The new port will allow significantly speeding up the freight traffic from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, he said.

Amrin noted that all the conditions will be created at the port to provide quick and easy cargo transhipment.

As of today, cargo transportation by ferries from Kazakhstan to the ports of the Caspian states is possible only through the port of Aktau. The ferry terminal at that port has been working at the limit of its capacity in the recent years.

Kazakhstan plans to increase transit transportation from the current 18 million tons of cargo to 33 million tons in 2020 and to 50 million tons in 2030.

Source: Trend