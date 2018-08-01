Kazakhstan building synthetic fibers plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Turkestan region Govenor Zhanseit Tyuimebayev has visited the Badam industrial zone to survey construction progress of the plant to manufacture synthetic fibers out of polyethylene terephthalate wastes, the governor's press service reports.

The first stage of the investment project has already been launched. Its construction started in 2016. Currently there are 60 peole working there.



The project's investment value is USD 20 million. Annually it is expected to produce 50,000 tons of products. Its output is expected to satisfy the country's demand in artificial fibers. About 200-250 people are expected to work there as soon as the plant is put into full commission.







Synthetic fibers are fibers made by humans with chemical synthesis, as opposed to natural fibers that humans get from living organisms with little or no chemical changes. They are manufactured from plant-derived cellulose and are thus semisynthetic, whereas others are totally synthetic, being made from crudes and intermediates, including petroleum, coal, limestone, air, and water.



Polyethylene terephthalate wastes processing will help improve the country's environment.