Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and President of the ECO-Culture Agro-Industrial Holding Alexander Rudakov discussed agricultural cooperation, with joint projects aimed at ensuring food security on the table, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

It is worth noting that ECO-Culture is among major agro-industrial holdings when it comes to production of organic greenhouse vegetables, with a 13 years record of stable growth. The holding’s annual output exceeds 300 thousand tons.

The ECO-Culture Agro-Industrial Holding is currently building a greenhouse complex in Kelesskiy district, Turkestan region. Presently, the first stage of construction is underway with creation of a greenhouse in the area of 51 ha producing over 28 thousand tons of tomatoes a year.

The meeting’s participants discussed the project aimed at expanding the area of the greenhouse complex to up to 500 ha, with an annual production of over 240 thousand tons of vegetables, set to be consumed within the country as well as exported aboard.

It was said that the first stage of the project is to be commissioned by the end of next year.

According to Rudakov, once built, the greenhouse is set to be the largest greenhouse in the world and employ seven thousand people.