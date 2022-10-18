Kazakhstan builds power stations with a total capacity of 2 GW

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «With an aim in view to cover mid-term electricity needs a number of energy generation projects are being elaborated,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.

Additional 2.3 GW will be put into service as part of restoring and expanding the current power generating organizations. Besides, new power stations construction projects with a total capacity of more than 2 GW are being developed.

He added that the most projects make provisions for coal generation. Coal availability and well-developed transport infrastructure ensure coal generation reliability and low electricity cost that provides a basis for economic competitive ability. Up-to-date technologies, as well as clean coal technologies, will be applied.