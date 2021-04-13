Kazakhstan builds Task Force to hold talks with investors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A special group to work with potential investors, the Task Force, was established in Kazakhstan pursuant to the President’s task, the Kazakh MFA’s official website reads.

Deputy PM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov signed today the joint decree on its establishment. The Task Force is a special team of negotiators at the Investment Headquarters responsible for organization of the work and forming the agenda of the Investment Headquarters. The primary team lists the Kazakh Invest and AIFC staff members. Representatives of the central state bodies, local executive bodies, financial institutions, and quasi-state sector, Atameken, and Kazakh embassies overseas will also joint it. The certain projects worked at jointly with investors will be submitted for consideration of the Investment Headquarters led by PM. The task of the Investment Headquarters is to take managerial decisions on ensuring specific conditions for the investor and sign the Strategic investment agreement within the Law on rehabilitation of economic growth effective since this January (signed on December 2, 2020).