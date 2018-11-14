Kazakhstan builds two cotton processing plants

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Two cotton processing plants worth more than KZT 6 billion are being built in Shardara district of Turkestan region, Turkistan Invest company's press service reports.

The first one worth KZT 5,47 billion is 13 ha in a size. About 250-300 people will work at the plant with a capacity of 150,000 tons a year. The plant is expected to be put into operation November this year. Its products will be exported to China, the release reads.



The second plant is financed by investments from Uzbekistan up to KZT 890 million. The facility with a capacity of 50,000 tons a year occupies 10 ha at the Shardara industrial zone. The first stage will be put into service December 2018.