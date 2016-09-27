Kazakhstan built 113.2mln sq m of housing in 25 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has built 113.2mln sq m of housing, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

"The Government's policy regarding provision of people with housing gives positive results. Almost in 25 years, we have built 113.2mln sq m of apartments, which enabled us to provide over 1mln families with housing," he said.



The Minister reported also that investments in housing construction increased from 14.5bln tenge in 1994 to 739.9bln tenge in 2015. Meanwhile, the level of provision with housing rose from 14.2 to 21 sq m per a person.