Kazakhstan-Bulgaria interregional coop discussed in Sofia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Mayor of Sofia Vassil Terziev as part of development of interregional relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The sides emphasized a special role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. The parties also discussed the establishment of twin-city relations between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, which began in 2023, to deepen interregional cooperation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the Mayor of Sofia in detail with the large-scale program of political and socio-economic modernization implemented in Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides exchanged views on further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, in particular on the improvement of Astana Street, located in the center of Sofia.

In turn, Vassil Terziev confirmed his readiness for cooperation at the interregional level, welcoming the idea of establishing twinning ties between the capitals and assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all topical issues.

In 2018, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan, one of the streets located in the tourist center of Sofia was named “Astana”.