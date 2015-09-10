Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to assist each other in criminal matters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parliamentarians have adopted the law on ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria on legal assistance in criminal matters.

The law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Bulgaria on legal assistance in criminal matters" was passed by Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Thursday. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov, who introduced the bill at a plenary session of the chamber, said the treaty is similar to the one signed with Romania and is aimed at rendering legal assistance in criminal cases. According to Mr. Assanov, the agreement regulates the conditions and order of rendering of legal assistance, including exchange of legal information and documents, carrying out expert examination, interrogation of suspects and more on the territory of the other side.