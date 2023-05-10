Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation

PLOVDIV, Bulgaria. KAZINFORM At the invitation of the Bulgarian side, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev visited the second largest city of Bulgaria – Plovdiv, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At a meeting with the Mayor of Plovdiv Zdravko Dimitrov, the sidez noted the special role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and also discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, in order to increase bilateral relations at the interregional level, special emphasis was placed on establishing twinning cooperation with the third megacity of Kazakhstan – Shymkent.

In addition, Ambassador Temirbayev informed the Bulgarian side about political, socio-economic reforms within the framework of the political renewal of state institutions of power in our country.

In turn, Dimitrov expressed his commitment to the development of interregional relations with Kazakhstan, assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.

In order to implement the agreements reached during the Kazakh-Bulgarian business forum on April 26, 2023, Ambassador Temirbayev visited one of the largest economic zones in Southeastern Europe, the Trakian Economic Zone (TEZ). At a meeting with the Founder and Chairman of the Board of TEZ Plamen Panchev the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the investment potential, instruments of support to foreign investors from the state, including the advantages of doing business in special economic zones and industrial zones in Kazakhstan. In addition, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and considered the possibility of interaction with Kazakh special economic zones in terms of exchanging experience in attracting foreign investment and advanced technologies.

Concluding his visit, in order to familiarize the Bulgarian public with Kazakh literature and language more widely, Ambassador Temirbayev donated more than 30 art books, collections and brochures in Bulgarian, published with the participation of the Kazakh Embassy, to the National Library of Plovdiv.

For reference: Plovdiv is the second largest city in Bulgaria and one of the leading economic and industrial centers of the country. The Trakian Economic Zone, founded in 2013, has a total area of more than 10 mln. m2, and unites 6 industrial zones and more than 10 industrial parks. Currently, more than 200 companies and 3 billion euros have been attracted to the TEZ with more than 50 thousand new jobs have been created.