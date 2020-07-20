Kazakhstan buys 3,000 Avifavir pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The memorandum of cooperation signed by Samruk Kazyna Fund and the Kazakh Health Ministry has led to the purchase of 100 ambulance vehicles, 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 50 lung ventilators, 1,000 pulse oximeters, and 3,000 antiviral pharmaceuticals Avifavir, Kazinform reports.

During the signing ceremony, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, noted the Fund's corporate social responsibility and its contribution to the health system.

The antiviral pharmaceutical Avifavir is one of two pharmaceuticals against the COVID-19 virus in the world which has proved its effectiveness in clinical trials.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is said to be the provider and developer of the pharmaceutical Avifavir Samruk Kazyna Fund has bought.

Notably, Samruk Kazyna Fund has financed construction of two clinics to prevent and control infectious disease in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The Fund also obtained 6 million protective masks to distribute them among doctors, policemen, and social workers as well as contributed to economic growth and healthcare, and supported local producers.