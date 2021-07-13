EN
    14:45, 13 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover stands at $4.6bn in 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Central Asian countries stood at $4.6bn last year, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspodnet reports.

    Uzbekistan accounted for around $2.1bn of Kazakhstan’s exports to the Central Asian countries in 2020. The exported products included wheat, flour, oil, oil products, metals, and metal products.

    Kazakhstan exported products worth $800mln, including wheat, natural gas, oil products, and coal, to Tajikistan. The country’s exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $562mln last year.

    According to the minister, Kazakhstan imports textile, building materials, and fruits and vegetables.

    In his words, the countries now trade mechanical engineering products as part of cooperation.


