Kazakhstan calls CA to joint fight against terrorism and drug traffic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 5 in the city of Amritsar, India, the 6th ministerial conference of the Istanbul process on Afghanistan was held. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and heads of delegations of more than 43 countries and the international organizations participated in the conference.

The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Akylbek Kamaldinov. The Conference was opened by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzay. During the conference which was titled "Overcoming Challenges, Reaching Prosperity" the participants had a detailed exchange of opinions on the current situation in Afghanistan, the prospects of national reconciliation, and recovery and further development of this country.

Special attention was paid to issues of security, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan and the region. The delegates delivered reports on the activity of the working groups of the Istanbul process of strengthening of trust measures in six spheres of interaction: fight against drug trafficking, terrorism, development of regional infrastructure, trade and investment opportunities, and also cooperation in the field of education and prevention of natural disasters.

A. Kamaldinov emphasized Astana's intentions to actively continue helping the international efforts on stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan in multilateral and bilateral formats. The head of the Kazakhstan delegation expressed confidence that further promotion of regional cooperation would help formation of Afghanistan as a stable state which will terminate all safety hazards including terrorism and drug criminality coming out from its territory. Mr. Kamaldinov also emphasized the importance of election of Kazakhstan as the first Central Asia country to be the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 for the entire Central Asian region. The Vice Minister noted that there would be an additional opportunity to elevate the security issues of Central Asia in the UN Security Council taking into account the role of Afghanistan in preserving safety and stability in the region. The diplomat called the countries of Central Asia to unite in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, drug trafficking, and other global challenges of the present. These questions will be in the priority during the forthcoming membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council.