TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:52, 14 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan calls for restraint to halt escalation in Middle East region

    foreign affairs
    Photo: MFA RK

    The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has issued a statement on the situation in the Middle East, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over the sharp escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and take immediate measures to resolve any disagreements solely through political and diplomatic means, reads the statement.

    Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the international community's efforts to stabilize the situation and ensure security in the region.

    Middle East Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
