Kazakhstan calls for thorough investigation into suspected chemical attack in Syria – MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan calls for thorough investigation into suspected chemical attack in Syria, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted that Kazakhstan stands for unbiased, all-round and thorough investigation into the suspected use of chemical weapon in in Syria on April 4 under the UN aegis and Chemical Weapons Prohibition Organization with the participation of all the interested parties,” said Abdrakhmanov at a meeting with a delegation of German Bundestag headed by Chief of Germany-Central Asia Friendship Group Manfred Grund," a message from the Kazakh MFA reads.

The Minister highlighted also that Kazakhstan is ready to provide the platform of Astana process for continuing the talks on achievement of sustainable ceasefire in Syria.