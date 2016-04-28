Kazakhstan calls OIC states to join Islamic Organization for Food Security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has opened today the 7th session of the Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for food security and development of agriculture, Kazinform correspondent reports. An inaugural meeting of the Islamic Organization for Food Security General Assembly was held during the event.

"I am expressing my sincere gratitude for the support of our initiative on establishment of the Fund of Mutual Food Assistance, announced during our chairmanship at the 38th session of the OIC Foreign Ministerial Conference in 2011. The location of the Organization's Secretariat in Astana is a proof of trust and responsibility for Kazakhstan," said Massimov reading the Kazakh President's address to the participants of the event.

As the Prime Minister noted, Islamic world should not stay aside in such issues as liquidation of hunger, development of agriculture and ensuring food security.



"OIC member countries can unite their efforts and contribute hugely to ensuring food security. In turn, we are ready to use the potential of agriculture, transport-logistics and expert system of our country as much as possible. I am confident that all the member countries of the OIC will join the Islamic Organization for Food Security," noted Massimov.