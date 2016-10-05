Kazakhstan calls on Russia, U.S. to resume Syria negotiations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its deep regret with the announcement of the termination of cooperation between the United States and the Russian Federation on the settlement of the situation in Syria.

"Such scenario is fraught with further bloodshed and human losses in this long-suffering country, jeopardizes all the previous agreements and prospects for achievement of a settlement in the foreseeable future. We are very concerned with the disagreement and deepening break in relations between the two actors of the international community - the Russian Federation and the United States - key for finding solutions to the Syrian crisis. This development will not be helpful to de-escalating the conflict and achieving stability in the whole region of the Middle East," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



As noted in the September 10, 2016 statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan supported the agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on the development of the General Settlement Plan of the Syrian crisis. We are deeply concerned that this plan, which gave hope for peace in Syria, was not implemented.



"In this regard, we call for the soonest resumption of negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States on this issue in order to prevent further aggravation of the humanitarian crisis and to end the suffering of the Syrian people," the statement reads.