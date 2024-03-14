Kazakhstan calls SCO to increase local drug manufacturing content

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova called the SCO member states to localize drug manufacturing in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister added the task is to increase the share of local drug manufacturing content in the domestic market by up to 50%.

Akmaral Alnazarova affirmed readiness to provide political support and other preferences for the local content in the manufacturing of original medical products in Kazakhstan.

We are ready for cooperation, the Kazakh Minister said addressing the 7th meeting of the SCO Healthcare Ministers in Astana.

As earlier reported, the 7th meeting of the SCO Healthcare Ministers kicked off in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are set to approve the action plan for the development of cooperation of SCO member states in healthcare for 2025-2027.