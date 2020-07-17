Kazakhstan calls to ensure free movement of goods in EAEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union needs to take comprehensive decisions to ensure the free movement of goods between the member states, Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 17 July, BelTA has learned.

«Today there are issues with the movement of goods between our countries. At the initiative of Kazakhstan a special committee was set up at the last meeting of the council to address differences on this front. We very much expect that the committee will come up with comprehensive solutions that will ensure the free movement of goods and will respect the economic interests of the parties,« Askar Mamin noted.

In his opinion, the EAEU countries should primarily focus on the efforts to remove the existing barriers and prevent new ones. The prime minister noted that since the launch of the EAEU, the countries have agreed on the use of the EAEU integrated information system and developed 88 common processes for this. Of them, 19 processes have now been put in place. He also urged to exchange the information timely to solve issues in veterinary, sanitary, phytosanitary, transport and customs control.

Askar Mamin called for accelerating the integration of national systems in these areas, which will simplify export, increase the volume of mutual trade, reduce administrative burdens on business, and ensure control of moving goods.

In his words, the current economic crisis is both a challenge and an opportunity for the EAEU economies. «We must not forget about our long-term goals and tasks. Our joint work in the EAEU will help not only mitigate the consequences of the crisis but also create conditions for a long-term growth,» he said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.