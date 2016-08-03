Kazakhstan can be 1st customer of Russian military transport planes IL-76

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can be the first customer of Russian military transport planes IL-76MD-90A ahead of Algeria, Iran and the RSA, Kommersant newspaper informs.

As it was earlier informed, Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discussed all the issues of military and technical cooperation on Tuesday.

As it informed, Moscow and Astana started talks on delivering training airplanes Yak-152 and combat-capable trainer aircraft Yak-130 to Kazakhstan. Besides, the sides had some progress in the talks on military and transport planes IL-76MD-90A. If the sides come to terms in the nearest future Kazakhstan can become the first country ahead of Algeria, Iran and the RSA new IL planes will be delivered to.

S. Shoigu came to Kazakhstan for the second time in two months as the prospects of supplies of weapons were discussed on June 8. As the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informed, the ministers considered the issue of signing of the interstate agreement within the CSTO providing for simplification of military transportation and transit of military products between the member states of the organization.

The plans of Kazakhstan on rearming are quite big, especially in the aviation sphere.

Thus, a delivery of at least four combat-capable trainer aircraft Yak-130, training airplanes Yak-152 and two military and transport planes IL-76MD-90A is in the discussion. Moreover, the progress in talks is great, and if the sides come to terms in the nearest future Kazakhstan can be the first country military and transport planes IL-76MD-90A will be delivered to.

In general, the Russian-Kazakh military technical cooperation is quite stable. In 2015, the sides signed an agreement that allows the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan to buy military equipment from Russia at the same prices it is bought by the Russian military.