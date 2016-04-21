Kazakhstan can be first to fully fulfill EXPO potential - British economist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can be first to fully fulfill the potential of the EXPO, British economist Simon Anholt told at the 13th Eurasian Media Forum.

"The EXPO has a great potential in terms of the global discussion. Presently, global events are sports events such as world championships, Olympic Games. There is no other format in the world that can provide an opportunity for the entire globe to discuss the issues not related to sport as the EXPO. I do not think that the EXPO has reached this level, but I think that Kazakhstan can be the first country that can really fulfill the potential of the EXPO," he said.

In this regard, he advised Kazakhstan to be more ambitious and to not consider the EXPO as an event that can increase the popularity of the country. Kazakhstan needs to try to involve the world into the conversation on the theme that has importance for everybody and Kazakhstan can play an important role in that conversation.

"If the strategy of Kazakhstan is to help the world in the sphere of sustainable energy, it's absolutely wise. And the EXPO is a good chance to begin the conversation. We need to think globally," S. Anholt said.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of "Astana EXPO-2017" Yerbol Shormanov told that the city was actively preparing for holding the EXPO. As of today, 81 world countries and 14 internaitonal organziations confirmed their participation in the exhibition.