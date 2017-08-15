Kazakhstan can educate 170,000 foreign students - Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government has determined the so-called promising "export basket" for educational and medical services rendered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Discussing education, the Kazakh Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, has said today at the Government session that Kazakhstan is capable of educating up to 170,000 foreign students, while 9 Kazakhstani universities have now taken 275th to 701st places in the QS World University Rankings.

As for medical services, the minister recalled that there are modern clinics, affiliated by the JSC National Medical Holding, in Astana that have developed cardiosurgical and neurosurgical competencies. "Kazakhstan has become one of the 22 countries in the world that conduct high-tech open-heart surgery, and today over 20,000 foreign patients receive treatment at Kazakhstani medical institutions," he added.

According to the minister, the promising export basket is specified in the National Export Strategy program approved by the Government.



"The program answers three key questions: What to export? Where to export? How to export? So, the promising export basket was determined by the survey through the lens of the promising sales markets needs and comparative advantages of Kazakhstan. The selection of goods was based on the needs analysis for the priority sales markets, availability of production facilities in Kazakhstan or the potential for development," the minister said.

In addition to educational and medical services, Kazakhstan can export services related to finance and business, tourism, space, and spacecraft testing, according to the program authors.