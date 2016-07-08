Kazakhstan can impact process of UN reforming - S. Sanaubayev

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan being a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council can impact the process of UN reforming, Executive Director of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Karaganda region Serik Sanaubayev told.

"Election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council is a great event. Many countries would like to be there, and Kazakhstan is first among Central Asian countries to be elected as a member of the Organization. Obviously, the foreign policy of Kazakhstan in the spheres of security, environment and the other spheres played an important role in the election process," the representative of the business community told.

The membership of Kazakhstan in the UN will increase the image of the country in the international arena, the expert believes.

"President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the inevitability of the reformation of the UN at the session of the UN General Assembly. I think Kazakhstan will have a great impact on the reforming process," S. Sanaubayev stressed.