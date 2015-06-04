Kazakhstan can play important role in global food security - EBRD president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can play an important role in the global food security, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti said at the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

"Food security and agriculture are important topics of the international agenda. The world needs more food and Kazakhstan can play an important role in the global food security in case of creation of the right conditions for increasing the productivity of companies working in this sphere," he said.

According to him, if companies can increase their productivity, improve communication with international markets, create the right infrastructure they will be able to sell a lot more than now especially taking into account the breaches at the international markets because of the geopolitical problems.