Kazakhstan can stop AIDS by 2030 – M. Sidibé

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan can eradicate spread of AIDS earlier than by 2030, UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé said it today at a briefing in Astana.

“The UNAIDS entrusted the General Assembly with a task which was accepted by all the member states – to stop the AIDS epidemic by 2030 around the world. Kazakhstan has a good potential to fulfill this task much earlier,” said Sidibé.

In his opinion, Central Asian countries can achieve this level by 2030, as there are all required opportunities for this.

According to experts, 51% of all AIDS transmission cases in Central Asia and Eastern European countries occur among the persons injecting drugs. For this reason, special attention must be given to the problem of transmission of the disease through the injection drug use, they stressed.