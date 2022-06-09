Kazakhstan-Canada new investment opportunities discussed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Canada - President of the Canadian uranium company Cameco Timothy Gitzel and President of Condor Petroleum Don Strue.

The parties discussed potential for further development of investment and technological cooperation with Canada, as well as attraction of new investors to the Kazakhstan market, MFA press service informs.

Tileuberdi informed the meeting participants about the measures taken in the country to develop the investment climate and expand opportunities for foreign capital. The Foreign Minister thanked the honorary consuls for their support in promoting the image of Kazakhstan in Canada as a reliable country for investment.

In turn, the heads of Canadian companies expressed their interest in attracting Canadian capital to the economy of Kazakhstan, and also informed about the implementation of current investment projects.



