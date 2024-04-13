EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:59, 13 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan cancels 2024 Astana International Forum in response to massive floods

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin

    Such a decision was made by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The decision to call off the 2024 Astana International Forum was made amid the unprecedented floods in the country. Such a move came as part of a cost-cutting measure as the country battles the aftermath of the natural disaster and provides aid to its citizens.

    The Head of State expressed hope that those invited to the event, which was due to take place on June 13-14 this year, will accept the decision with comprehension.

    The Astana International Forum is to resume its work in 2025.

    Tags:
    Astana International Forum Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!