Kazakhstan cancels 2024 Astana International Forum in response to massive floods

Such a decision was made by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The decision to call off the 2024 Astana International Forum was made amid the unprecedented floods in the country. Such a move came as part of a cost-cutting measure as the country battles the aftermath of the natural disaster and provides aid to its citizens.

The Head of State expressed hope that those invited to the event, which was due to take place on June 13-14 this year, will accept the decision with comprehension.

The Astana International Forum is to resume its work in 2025.



