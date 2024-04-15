Kazakhstan cancels holding Ulttyq Onim exhibition

The National Management Holding Baiterek announced the decision to cancel the holding of the VIII exhibition of Kazakhstani producers Ulttyq Onim slated for May 17-19, 2024 due to devastating floods countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Baiterek Holding recognizes the importance of the Ulttyq Onim exhibition as a strategic platform for promoting Kazakhstani goods. However, supporting of entrepreneurs in flood-stricken regions becomes the priority amid the current situation. The efforts of the Holding will be aimed at restoring and stabilizing the economic activities of the flood-hit regions.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding, the press service of the Holding said in a statement.

Earlier the Head of State canceled holding the Astana International Forum scheduled for June 13-14 following unprecedented flooding. Such a move came as part of a cost-cutting measure as the country battles the aftermath of the natural disaster and provides aid to its citizens.

The Industry and Construction Ministry of Kazakhstan also canceled the XII Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan scheduled for April 25-26 this year.