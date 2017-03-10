EN
    11:31, 10 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan car ownership reaches 250 per 1,000 people

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of motor vehicles in Kazakhstan has reached 4.4 mln, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to MIA database, there were 4,425,770 vehicles registered in the country as of March 1, 2017, which makes 250 per 1,000 people.

    ‘Nearly 540-570 thousand driving licenses are issued every year. In 2016 it was 563,956, of them 194,559 are first time', the Ministry said in response to Kazinform's official request.

    It should be added that 17 years ago in 2000 the number of vehicles in Kazakhstan did not exceed 1.3 mln.

     

