EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:05, 13 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan cattle meat exports hit USD 9 mln in 2020

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past 4 months the country’s cattle meat exports reached 2,600 tons up to USD 9.4 mln,» Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said.

    Last year the country exported 2,700 tons worth USD 9 mln. For the past 4 months cattle meat exports hit 2,600 tons up to USD 9.4 mln. The country’s import over 4 months in 2020 made USD 35 mln against USD 21 mln in 2021 decreasing by 41% which indicates that exports are growing while total imports are reducing.

    Earlier the Minister told a briefing about the exported goods.

    Last year the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries made USD 4.6 bln. One of the largest trading partners is Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan exports some USD 2.1 bln: flour, wheat, petroleum and its products, metal and metal handicrafts.


    Tags:
    Central Asia Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!