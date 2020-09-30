Kazakhstan cautious of restoring air communication amid worsening COVID-19 situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan remains cautious of restoring air communication with other nations amid the worsening situation with the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi put forward a set of measures to prevent the spread of imported coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan. Given the worsening situation with the coronavirus infection abroad, he proposed the Kazakh Government to suspend the restoration of air communication with other countries starting from October 5.

At the Government’s session, Minister Tsoi also suggested not increasing the number of restored flights and curbing the number of flights with Turkey.

Passengers arriving from the countries with which Kazakhstan has restored air communication must go through a temperature check, fill out a survey, and have a PCR certificate with a negative result (no more than 3 calendar days should pass from the moment of taking the test till the scheduled flight arrival time).

In case the passengers do not have the certificate, they will be isolated in a quarantine facility for up to 2 days for on-site COVID-19 testing.