Kazakhstan celebrates 125th anniversary of great son, Kanysh Satpayev, path of hard work and success

Today would have been the 125th anniversary of Kazakh outstanding geoscientist Kanysh Satpayev. His name is associated with great achievements in science and industry for the Kazakh steppe. Thanks to Satpayev’s merits, the foundation for the innovative and scientific potential that Kazakhstan possesses was laid. Kanysh Satpayev was a mentor to a whole armada of Kazakh scientists. Kazinform News Agency shares his story of perseverance, path to success and contribution to scientific development.

Pioneering figure

For the country, Satpayev's name is synonymous with the word the first. He is the first author of an algebra school textbook in Kazakh, the first professional engineer-geologist among Kazakhs, and the first Kazakh academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Soviet Union. In 1946, he became the first president and founder of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and the first director of the Institute of Geology of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR).

Kanysh Satpayev was born on April 12, 1899, in what is today Bayanaul District in the Pavlodar region in the family of Kazakh biy (royal family). From his youth period, he illustrated an interest in science, languages and geology. Satpayev’s eagerness to gain knowledge encouraged him to enter the Tomsk Institute of Technology in Russia. After graduating from the institute with a specialization in geological exploration, Satpayev's whole life was devoted to the study of mineral resources and the genealogy of ore rocks in Kazakhstan.

Satpayev was instrumental in the geological mapping of Kazakhstan. His efforts helped in identifying several key mineral resources in the region.

The investigation of Zhezkazgan ores in the central region of the Kazakh steppe, works on Saryarka metallogeny and forecast maps are considered as main and significant heritage left by Satpayev. He proved that the Zhezkazgan mine is rich in ore and organization of large-scale explorations are required there. Thanks to his works and persistence in knowledge, a number of new mines of ferrous, colored, and rare metals were discovered in the Saryarka region. The scientist’s contribution to the construction of the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant is high.

Satpayev’s contributions were pivotal in the exploration and development of the country's rich natural resources, particularly its mineral and hydrocarbon reserves.

One cannot but admire the scientist's amazing scientific sense. Based on separate scientific facts, the scientist made the following analytical generalization.

"Big Zhezkazgan is not the only object. Within the Zhezkazgan district, there are quite large reserves of iron and iron-manganese ores, allowing to plan the mining of these ores on a large scale.”

This discovery would play a key role in preserving the steel industry during World War II.

Contribute to culture and history

They say a talented person is talented in everything. Kanysh Satpayev was a comprehensive personality. He left a significant mark not only on geology but also on culture and history.

Satpayev is celebrated as one of the key figures in the history of Kazakh science and industry. Photo credit: qazaquni.kz

Satpayev was a successful archaeologist, ethnographer and sociologist. He was the first to describe a number of the rarest historical cultural monuments, studied old mine workings and dumps, and traces of ancient metallurgy.

Kanysh Satpayev's article on Mukhtar Auezov's novel “Path of Abai” became a classic example of literature studies. The scientist's articles on theater and artists make him an influential figure in literature and art. Satpayev’s 25 songs given to the composer Aleksandr Zataevich have considerably added to Kazakh musical heritage.

"My people are above me"

In 1947, Satpayev traveled to London as part of the Soviet Supreme Council delegation, which he was a member of. There, he met Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who asked him, "Are all Kazakhs as stately and brave as you?”

"No, among Kazakhs, I am the smallest. My people are above me," Satpayev replied.

He always illustrated a sincere love, admiration, and faithfulness to Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: e-history.kz

Another interesting fact is that he did not mark several large mines on the map.

"I hid these mines on purpose. After all, our generations need them too," Kanysh Satpayev later explained to his close friends Mukhtar Auezov and Alkei Margulan.

Enduring legacy

Satpayev passed away on January 31, 1964. The memory of Satpayev has not faded over the years. Institutes, mining, and metallurgical plants have been named after him, and museums have been opened carrying his legacy.

Kazakh National Research Technical University in Almaty carries Satpayev's name. Photo credit: satbayev.university

In Dzungarian Alatau, a mountain range lying between Kazakhstan and China, a glacier and a peak, which climbers conquered in the year of Satpayev’s death, are named after him.

His name is also distinguished in space. Astronomer Nikolai Chernykh discovered a small belt asteroid in 1979 and wished to name it after the academician Satpayev.

The outstanding achievements of Kanysh Satpayev are still playing a huge role in multiple spheres in Kazakhstan. His thirst for knowledge and readiness for responsibility made him a great personality since to be the first means to be brave, inquisitive and hardworking. Satpayev’s numerous scientific works illustrate his true love for Kazakhstan and prove his desire to see the country prosperous.