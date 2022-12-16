Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan defeated Slovenia in the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship Division I Group A celebrating their third consecutive win at the event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Alexander Istomin’s side were more efficient on scoring chances as they got two goals in the first period. Roman Ermak and Daniil Tsybin scored one goal each giving the Kazakh squad a 2:0 lead.

In the second period, Ermak shot another goal for Kazakhstan followed by two pucks from the Slovenian team.

Vsevolod Logvin of Kazakhstan cemented Kazakhstan’s 4:2 lead with the fourth and final goal in the third period.

Team Kazakhstan earned nine points in the Division I Group A after a loss to France (0:2) and wins over Hungary (3:2), Denmark (4:0) and Slovenia (4:2).

Next the Kazakh hockey players will face Norway for a chance to propel to the 2023 Top Division.

