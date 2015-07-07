Kazakhstan celebrates Astana Day (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of Kazakhstan has celebrated its 17th anniversary.

Celebrations were held in all regions of Kazakhstan. The main city of the country carried out colorful vibrant festivals, concerts, music shows, sports tournaments, mass celebrations and holiday fireworks. This year the Astana Day coincided with the 75th birthday of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. "There is no and will not be for me congratulations better than new achievements of Kazakhstan, its capital, and each region," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. President Nursultan Nazarbayev jointly with the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul visited the laser-pyrotechnic show "Nurly Yesil". Head of State received a lot of congratulations on his birthday and the Astana Day from the international community. President of Kazakhstan was congratulated by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Secretary General of the Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly A.Sergeyev and Deputy Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council - Representative of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the CIS IPA and CSTO PA H.Bakenov, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission T.Mansurov, former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski, former President of the Federal Republic of Germany H.Kёller, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation R.Hamitov, Acting Governor of the Penza region of the Russian Federation I.Belozertsev, CEO of the Business Center for Economic Development of the CIS V.Savchenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA in Kazakhstan D. Kroll, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Serbia M.Karich, director of the Kazakhstan branch of the Moscow State University named after Lomonosov A.Sidorovich.