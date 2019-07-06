EN
    09:26, 06 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan celebrates Capital City Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, July 6, Kazakhstanis celebrate the Day of the Capital, Kazinform reports.

    The Day of the Capital of Kazakhstan was established at the initiative of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) by the Law No. 47-IV "On Amendments to the Republic of Kazakhstan Law On Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated June 25, 2008.

    The holiday is of historical and cultural importance to the people and is a symbol of the achievements of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It has been celebrated nationwide since 2009.

